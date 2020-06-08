Atmanirbhar Bharat | MHA to locally manufacture arms for security forces: Report

In its pursuit to become ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly held discussions with 17 Indian companies for local manufacturing of arms for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The ministry held talks with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Godrej, Premier Explosives, and others for manufacturing small arms locally. A senior official from the home ministry told The Economic Times that these private companies shortlisted by MHA will have the license to manufacture weapons locally.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The MHA is also said to have had talks with the representatives of the shortlisted companies and director-generals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Assam Rifles.

“The security forces have been asked to provide their requirement and to cut down on the import of arms and ammunitions which can be easily developed with the help of local manufacturers,” another home ministry official said.

According to data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India was the second-largest arms importer during 2015-2019, with Russia and US being the top suppliers.