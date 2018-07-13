Athletics Federation apologises after tweet on Hima Das' English skills draws criticism

The Athletics Federation of India later clarified that 'intention was to highlight her confidence and positive attitude'.
A tweet from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) criticising the English speaking skills of Hima Das, instead of praising her win in women’s 400-meter race at IAAF World U-20 Championship sent Twitter users in a frenzy.
The tweet said, "Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too."On Thursday, Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold medal at a global athletics event. The 18-year-old clinched the women’s 400-meter race at the 2018 IAAF World U-20 Championship in Tampere, Finland.
#HimaDas speking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final! @ioaindia @IndianOlympians @TejaswinShankar @PTI_News @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets pic.twitter.com/N3PdEamJen
The tweet also carried a video of Das speaking the media about her historic win.
Many took to social media, to criticize AFI's tweet and expressed their anger.
Following the severe criticisms, AFI was forced to issue a clarification.
Replying to one such critical tweet, AFI replied:
It was nver abt her english Biswa. Intention was to highlight her confidence & positive attitude.She is nvr shy & a fighter. AFI is her biggest supporter.Hwevr, it seems it went all https://t.co/5mACFAGgV3 we r not deleting it as its a good interview ppl shuld watch.— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 13, 2018