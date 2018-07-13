App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Athletics Federation apologises after tweet on Hima Das' English skills draws criticism

The Athletics Federation of India later clarified that 'intention was to highlight her confidence and positive attitude'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A tweet from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) criticising the English speaking skills of Hima Das, instead of praising her win in women’s 400-meter race at IAAF World U-20 Championship sent Twitter users in a frenzy.

The tweet said, "Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too."

On Thursday, Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold medal at a global athletics event. The 18-year-old clinched the women’s 400-meter race at the 2018 IAAF World U-20 Championship in Tampere, Finland.

The tweet also carried a video of Das speaking the media about her historic win.

Many took to social media, to criticize AFI's tweet and expressed their anger.

Following the severe criticisms, AFI was forced to issue a clarification.

Replying to one such critical tweet, AFI replied:

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:16 pm

