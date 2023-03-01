 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At UN meet where Nithyananda's Kailasa attended, India's Preeti Saran was present

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

Preeti Saran was elected unopposed to the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights for a term from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2022.

Preeti Saran represented India while Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented Kailasa at the UN meet. (Image: @SriNithyananda/Twitter)

Indian diplomat Preeti Saran was also present at a United Nations meeting in Geneva where Kailasa, the “country” set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda, was also present.

A woman who called herself Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented “Kailasa” as its “permanent ambassador” at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week.

Saran, the Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, was also present at the same meeting where the Kailasa representative said Nithyananda is being “persecuted” by India.

