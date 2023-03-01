At UN meet where Nithyananda's Kailasa attended, India's Preeti Saran was present

Indian diplomat Preeti Saran was also present at a United Nations meeting in Geneva where Kailasa, the “country” set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda, was also present.

A woman who called herself Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented “Kailasa” as its “permanent ambassador” at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week.

Saran, the Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, was also present at the same meeting where the Kailasa representative said Nithyananda is being “persecuted” by India.

Moneycontrol News