At least 10 killed, over 30 injured as truck falls into gorge in UP's Etawah: Police

At least 10 people were killed and 30 were injured on April 10 as a truck carrying devotees returning from Agra overturned and fell into a deep gorge near Kasaua village in Uttar Pradesh's Badhepura, reported news agency PTI.

"The incident took place in the Barhpura police station area after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. There were 40 to 50 people travelling by the truck," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad told PTI, adding that the accident took place in a ravine area.

A police PRO told PTI, "The number of people who have died stands at 10 while 30-35 are injured. The injured have been admitted to the Etawah district hospital. Depending upon the seriousness of the cases, the injured will be shifted to higher centres for medical treatment." He said all dead are men.

With PTI inputs