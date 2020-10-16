172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|at-a-kolkata-durga-puja-pandal-a-migrant-mother-will-be-worshiped-as-the-goddess-this-year-5973011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 07:23 PM IST

At a Kolkata Durga puja pandal, a migrant mother will be worshiped as the Goddess this year

Barisha club in Kolkata's Behala has opted for a pandal themed “traan (relief)” to mark this year’s festivities, which is being celebrated at a time the country continues to grapple with a worrying tally of fresh COVID-19 cases daily.

Moneycontrol News

The Barisha Club in Kolkata’s Behala area has installed an idol of a woman migrant worker carrying a child instead of the usual idol of Goddess Durga this year. The woman and her children will be shown walking towards a halo representing Goddess Durga.

Barisha club has opted for a pandal themed "traan (relief)" to mark this year's festivities, which is being celebrated at a time the country continues to grapple with a worrying tally of fresh COVID-19 cases daily.

Rintu Das, the artist who conceptualised the idol, has explained that the demon this year will be hunger and not Mahishasur, reported the Telegraph.

In the early days of the coronavirus lockdown, heart-wrenching images of thousands of migrant workers -- some barefoot, others penniless -- embarking on their long walks back home had haunted the country. The Kolkata Durga Puja club, thus, wanted to highlight the plight of the migrant workers and remember their bravery and sufferings.

According to government estimates, 1.05 crore migrant workers had returned to their natives after the outbreak during the coronavirus lockdown period.

 
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Durga Puja #Kolkata #migrant worker

