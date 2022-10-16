At 100, world’s oldest doctor still works 9 hours a day: ‘When you love what you do…’

Age and illness are no deterrents for a doctor in the US, who, even at 100, continues to see patients nine hours every day. Dr Howard Tucker, a neurologist from Ohio, says he loves what he does and has no plans to retire.
Tucker continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, not stopping even when he himself contracted the infection in July this year, said the Guinness World Records, who recognised him as the world's oldest doctor in 2021.
He has had a career spanning 75 years, which includes service during the Second World War and Korean War.
"I take the same approach to each day as I did back in 1947 when I was just starting out," he told Guinness. "I continue to learn a lot each day from my colleagues and even my residents that I teach."
He said that for him, the challenge of handling cases and training neurologists of the future never gets old.
Asked how he managed to work full-time at 100, Tucker said it was genetics, good nutrition and controlling alcohol consumption.
Being happy also seems to have helped Tucker. He said his family is main source of joy, adding his work also brings him fulfilment and purpose.
And also, nurturing feelings of kindness. The doctor said he harboured no ill will for anyone.
Does Tucker plan to retire? "Gosh, no!" he told Guinness. "I believe retirement is the enemy of longevity. Even in my younger years, I never once contemplated retirement."
And when you can still do what you love, why would you want to retire, he added.