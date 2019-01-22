Asus Zephyrus S GX701: A powerful gaming laptop in the body of an ultrabook

Asus redefined the design standards of a gaming laptop with the launch of their ROG Zephyrus series in 2018. Unlike fat and chunky gaming laptops of the past, the Zephyrus series aimed to pack all the power of a fat, chunky laptop into a slim body. And boy, were they successful in creating a mobile gaming machine capable of running some of the most demanding AAA titles without overheating, making the announcement of a new, and more powerful ROG Zephyrus all the more exciting. Which brings us to the Asus Zephyrus S GX701, the world’s slimmest gaming laptop.

The Zephyrus S GX701 is a very portable gaming laptop that stands out for its ultra-thin body, and super-lightweight profile, the specs under the hood are what really impress. The Zephyrus S GX701 is arguably one of the most powerful gaming laptops available. So, how does the new Zephyrus compare to its predecessor?

From the outside the new Zephyrus inherits a lot of traits from its predecessor: It is super-thin and has a ton of exhaust ports to dissipate all that heat. While the new Zephyrus does have a power slot, it can also accept USB Type C power up to 65 watts. The Zephyrus S supports up to four PCIe NVMe SSDs. For IO, the Zephyrus S boasts two USB Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports and one 3.5mm audio jack.

The GX701 also features a few changes to the thermal design from previous versions in the Zephyrus series. The fans in the laptop are now made utilising a liquid crystal polymer with a dust collection chamber.

Despite having a large, nearly bezel-less display, the 17-inch screen easily fits into a 15.6-inch-class chassis. The screen on this compact powerhouse features G-Sync support, a lofty 144Hz refresh rate, and Pantone validation for media pros. However, the visually pleasing bezel-less display comes at the cost of a webcam, but Asus does include a 1080p, 60 FPS webcam that can be attached to the Zephyrus.

The new Zephyrus houses a 6-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM and 24GB of RAM to run all the latest AAA titles on maximum settings with ray tracing turned on.

All-in-all, the new Zephyrus is an impressively slim mobile powerhouse that packs a pretty hard punch, while staying cool doing so. Weighing in at little under 3 kilos, the new Zephyrus S has taken the first step to redefine the design standards of a gaming laptop.