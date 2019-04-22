App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus Zenfone Live L2 with 5.5-inch display and 2TB expandable storage launched

The smartphone comes with a very dated design with huge bezels at the top and bottom and runs on Android 8.0

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asus has launched a new budget device called Zenfone Live L2. The smartphone comes with a very dated design with huge bezels at the top and bottom and runs on Android 8.0

Asus has listed the Zenfone Live L2 on its global website. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 * 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 82.3 percent, courtesy the big bezels on the front.

It comes with two processor and graphics options —  Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Adreno 308 GPU, and Snapdragon 430 and Adreno 505 GPU, depending upon the market. The processing unit is paired with 2GB RAM and has two storage options of 16GB and 32GB. The storage can be further expanded up to 2TB using microSD.

In terms of optics, the Zenfone Live L2 will be offered with either 13MP or 8MP sensor at the back. Both the options will have an aperture of f/2.0 and support phase-detection autofocus and LED flash. The rear camera unit has features like Night HDR, Beauty Mode, Panorama,  Time-Lapse, etc. At the front is a 5MP f/2.4 sensor with Softlight LED flash. The camera unit is capable of shooting videos in 1080p at 30fps.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, etc.The dual-SIM smartphone comes in two colour options of Rocket Red and Cosmic Blue. It will run on Android 8.0 based Zenfone UI 5. 

There is no word on the pricing or availability of the Zenfone Live L2. 
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 02:11 pm

