Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:25 PM IST

Asus to launch Zenfone 6 in India as 6z, sends out invites for June 19 event

Asus has set up a microsite on Flipkart with the changed name.

Asus would launch its latest flagship device Zenfone 6 as Asus 6z in India. Asus has teased the launch of its flagship on Flipkart with the rebranded name. The Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer has decided to change the name following the Delhi High Court’s ban on selling smartphones with ‘Zen’ or ‘Zenfone’ branding in India till July 24.

Asus has set up a microsite on Flipkart with the changed name.  Asus has been banned from selling Zenfone branded smartphones and accessories following a copyright infringement case filed by Telecare Network India.

According to the court hearing’s outcome, the complainant has been selling smartphones, feature phones, and accessories since 2008, compared to Asus, which started selling smartphones under the brand since 2014.

The decision came in considering similar trademarks that could confuse the minds of the public, further causing commercial and financial damages to Telecare Network. Following the court order, the company has changed its smartphone's name and would launch the 6z in India on June 19.

To recall, Asus 6z features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. It is not known whether Asus would launch 6z with all the storage options. For battery, 6z would come with a massive 5,000 mAh power cell with 18W Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support.

Optics are handled by a dual rotating camera that comes with a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide secondary camera. The same rear camera can be flipped and used as the front camera. Completing the camera unit is a dual LED flash situated between the two sensors. 

While specs are known, 6z’s pricing is still remains a mystery. The smartphone was launched last month for EUR 499 (approximately Rs 39,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were priced at EUR 559 (approximately Rs 43,800) and EUR 599 (approximately Rs 47,000) respectively.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:25 pm

