Asus ROG Phone II will be the first to incorporate Snapdragon 855 Plus and 120Hz display

Qualcomm recently announced a gaming-centric Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with better GPU performance and slightly better clock speeds than the original Snapdragon 855. Now, Asus is set to become the first smartphone manufacturer to adopt the new Snapdragon SoC.

The company is incorporating the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in the upcoming ROG Phone 2. Qualcomm has already confirmed a 15-percent improvement in graphical performance on the new 800 series Snapdragon chip, making the second edition of the ROG Phone the best handset for gaming in terms of sheer performance. The Plus version of the chipset also offers a small VR and AR-focused upgrade.

Earlier this month, Asus confirmed that its second gaming smartphone would arrive on July 23. Despite the deadline nearing, the Taiwanese smartphone maker has revealed very few details about the ROG Phone II.

The one confirmed detail about the ROG Phone 2 is that it will sport a 120Hz screen as compared to the 90Hz panel on the first edition of the ROG Phone. However, there’s no confirmation on whether the screen will be an LCD or OLED. The only phones to support a 120Hz display are both Razer Phones, but they use an LCD screen.

An image recently surfaced of Asus’ upcoming gaming phone on Chinese social media website, Weibo. The leaked pictures point to a similar design as the last generation’s ROG phone. The first images point to dual front-facing speakers with copper accents and thick top and bottom bezels.

The second image shows the display setting interface, where a user could reportedly toggle between refresh rates – 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The refresh rate adjustment feature was also available on the first ROG phone.

Outside of the display and processor, very little is known about the ROG Phone II. We’ll just have to wait till Asus unveils all the details about the phone on July 23.