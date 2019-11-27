App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 6,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 855+ available for Rs 37,999 on Flipkart

Asus’ second-generation gaming phone offers quite an impressive overall package, not just as a gaming phone, but as a flagship smartphone.

Carlsen Martin
Nubia Red Magic 3s vs Asus ROG Phone 2
Nubia Red Magic 3s vs Asus ROG Phone 2

The Asus ROG Phone II is currently available on Flipkart. Asus’ second-generation gaming phone offers quite an impressive overall package, not just as a gaming phone, but as a flagship smartphone. If you are a mobile gamer, there are a few things you should know about the ROG Phone 2.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 will set you back Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Asus also offers its second gaming handset in a 12GB/512GB configuration, but the device is yet to go on sale in India.

Straight off the bat, the Asus ROG Phone 2 gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and is the only smartphone in the world to offer that refresh rate on an OLED panel. Moreover, the screen also supports HDR 10 and 108 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Secondly, the ROG Phone 2 packs a whopping 6,000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. Sadly, Asus only includes an 18W adapter in the box. While reviewing the laptop, we didn’t need to recharge until the second night that’s two full days.

Apart from a super-smooth display and extended battery life, the ROG Phone 2 packs a powerful Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. While the Snapdragon 855 Plus has become a norm on today’s smartphones, Asus was the first to introduce it on the ROG Phone 2.

In terms of optics, the ROG Phone 2’s dual-camera setup is the best we’ve seen on a gaming smartphone. The 48-megapixel primary sensor delivers results on par with the OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, and other at this price point. The front camera on the device is also pretty good. Want to know more about camera performance on the ROG Phone 2, check out our full review.

The ROG Phone 2 also offers a gaming-centric design with a ton of gamer-friendly features. The handset also delivers excellent audio quality, loudest we’ve heard on a smartphone. Moreover, Asus also offers the choice between opting for near-stock Android ZenUI 6 or a gaming-heavy ROG UI.

Customers can get 5-percent unlimited cashback while paying with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, while a No Cost EMI payment option is also available.
SpecsAsus ROG Phone 2
ChipsetSnapdragon 855+
Display6.59-inch AMOLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2340), 391 ppi, 240Hz Touch-sensing, 120Hz Refresh Rate
RAM8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/512GB UFS 3.0
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4
Front Camera24MP, f/2.2
Battery6000 mAh battery, 30W (Quick Charge 4.0), 10W reverse charging
SoftwareAndroid 9.0 (Pie), ROG UI or ZenUI 6
PriceRs 37,999 / Rs 59,999
 

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #smartphones

