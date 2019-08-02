Asus ROG Phone 2 sells over 10,000 units in under two minutes

Asus seems to have upped its smartphone game with the launch of the Zenfone 6 and ROG Phone 2. The ROG Phone 2 offered a considerable improvement in specs without the corresponding increase in price. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has gone all out with the ROG Phone 2, and consumers have taken note.

The first batch of the new ROG phones, over 10,000 units, sold out in under two minutes during China’s first sale. Asus has also confirmed thousands of consumers have registered for the gaming handset. Popular Chinese e-commerce store, JD.com saw over 2.5 million reservations. However, the devices only made its way into the hands of a few thousand during the first flash sale.



Unlike the previous generation, the ROG Phone 2 debuted in more than one variant. And, while the top-end version of the phone is considerably expensive at CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 60,000), Asus also introduced a more affordable Tencent version starting at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 35,000). The affordable ROG Phone 2 makes it accessible to a broader audience.

The previous ROG Phone may have been a beast, but there was little to distinguish it from a regular flagship on the inside. As compared, the ROG Phone 2 packs quite a few features unique to most smartphones like – Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display, and stock Android.

