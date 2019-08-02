App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Phone 2 sells over 10,000 units in under two minutes

Popular Chinese e-commerce store, JD.com saw over 2.5 million reservations.

Carlsen Martin

Asus seems to have upped its smartphone game with the launch of the Zenfone 6 and ROG Phone 2. The ROG Phone 2 offered a considerable improvement in specs without the corresponding increase in price. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has gone all out with the ROG Phone 2, and consumers have taken note.

The first batch of the new ROG phones, over 10,000 units, sold out in under two minutes during China’s first sale. Asus has also confirmed thousands of consumers have registered for the gaming handset. Popular Chinese e-commerce store, JD.com saw over 2.5 million reservations. However, the devices only made its way into the hands of a few thousand during the first flash sale.

Asus has issued an apology for the shortfall, promising the production staff is working around the clock to ensure the phone is restocked before the next sale. There are two reasons for the ROG Phone 2’s immense success as compared to its predecessor –

  1. Unlike the previous generation, the ROG Phone 2 debuted in more than one variant. And, while the top-end version of the phone is considerably expensive at CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 60,000), Asus also introduced a more affordable Tencent version starting at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 35,000). The affordable ROG Phone 2 makes it accessible to a broader audience.

  2. The previous ROG Phone may have been a beast, but there was little to distinguish it from a regular flagship on the inside. As compared, the ROG Phone 2 packs quite a few features unique to most smartphones like – Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display, and stock Android.

The next sales of the ROG Phone 2 will take place on the 4th, 7th and 12th of August.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #Technology

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

