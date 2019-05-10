Asus official reveals several specs of the Zenfone 6 through a cryptic post

Asus is gearing up for the launch of its flagship 2019 handset, the Zenfone 6 and it’s impressive, to say the least. Asus has revealed several details of the Zenfone 6 as it prepares to face off against the OnePlus 7 series.



While the launch of the Zenfone might be overshadowed by the OnePlus 7, Asus has already lined up OnePlus in its sights. Asus recently took to Twitter to show off some of the excellent details about the Zenfone 6.

Firstly, the Zenfone 6 will adopts OnePlus’ similar no-compromise approach to performance with the addition of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus is also bragging about its handset’s 3.5mm audio jack, a feature missing in most 2019 flagship handsets. The tweet also showcases a SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot as well as a notification LED. We’re not quite sure what to make of the “Smart Key”.

On a separate note, Marcel Campos, head of global marketing operations at Asus shared an Instagram post with a Morse code as a caption. The code translated to “LIGUEPARA 855-4813-5000 EFALECOMSTEPHANPANTOLOMEU EDUARDO CAMPOS SILVA”.

Now leaving aside the Portuguese words, let’s take a look at the numbers alone. ‘855’ that probably refers to the Snapdragon 855 SoC, ‘4813’ that could refer to a 48-megapixel primary lens, possibly a Sony IMX586 sensor, ‘13’ that could apply to a secondary 13-megapixel sensor, while the final ‘5000’ could point to a 5000-mAh battery capacity on the handset.