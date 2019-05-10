App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus official reveals several specs of the Zenfone 6 through a cryptic post

The Zenfone 6 will also feature a near-bezel-less, notch-free OLED display.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Asus is gearing up for the launch of its flagship 2019 handset, the Zenfone 6 and it’s impressive, to say the least. Asus has revealed several details of the Zenfone 6 as it prepares to face off against the OnePlus 7 series.

While the launch of the Zenfone might be overshadowed by the OnePlus 7, Asus has already lined up OnePlus in its sights. Asus recently took to Twitter to show off some of the excellent details about the Zenfone 6.

Firstly, the Zenfone 6 will adopts OnePlus’ similar no-compromise approach to performance with the addition of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus is also bragging about its handset’s 3.5mm audio jack, a feature missing in most 2019 flagship handsets. The tweet also showcases a SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot as well as a notification LED. We’re not quite sure what to make of the “Smart Key”.

On a separate note, Marcel Campos, head of global marketing operations at Asus shared an Instagram post with a Morse code as a caption. The code translated to “LIGUEPARA 855-4813-5000 EFALECOMSTEPHANPANTOLOMEU EDUARDO CAMPOS SILVA”.

related news

Now leaving aside the Portuguese words, let’s take a look at the numbers alone. ‘855’ that probably refers to the Snapdragon 855 SoC, ‘4813’ that could refer to a 48-megapixel primary lens, possibly a Sony IMX586 sensor, ‘13’ that could apply to a secondary 13-megapixel sensor, while the final ‘5000’ could point to a 5000-mAh battery capacity on the handset.

The Zenfone 6 will also feature a near-bezel-less, notch-free OLED display with a rumoured FHD+ resolutions and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone will likely feature a pop-up selfie camera. The Asus Zonefone 6 is likely to arrive in three variants starting with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that could go all the way up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
First Published on May 10, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Asus #smartphones #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college in SOTY 2 is actually a government ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Delhi Bus and Metro Services to Start Early on Polling Day Tomorrow

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: Ch ...

Ford Launches Aspire Blu Edition In India At Rs 7.51 Lakh

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reject Talks With US After Donald Trump's ...

Alwar Gang Rape: SC/ST Commission Wants FIR Against 'Negligent' Cops

China Indicts Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei on Bribery Charges

I'm So Sad Game of Thrones Getting Over Now, Says Priyanka Chopra

Google Play to Soon Get UPI Payment Integration in India

Indian Jailed in UK for 12 Months for Sexually Assaulting Woman on Mum ...

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

'Asbestos sheets flew like birds': Cyclone Fani survivors recount dest ...

Jet Airways crisis: State Bank of India says it has received two unsol ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.