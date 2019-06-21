Asus may launch ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 855 SoC on July 23

Asus recently confirmed it was working with Tencent to optimise games for the ROG Phone 2. One of the reasons for the optimisation was because the new ROG Phone would feature a 120Hz refresh rate as compared to 90Hz on the previous version.

However, an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is unheard of. Despite OLED technology in smartphones being on the rise in 2018, the second edition of the Razer Phone also came with a 120Hz LCD screen.

Which begs the question; “Will Asus ditch the superior OLED for an increased refresh rate, or will it pioneer a 120Hz AMOLED panel?”

Whatever the answer may be, we may not have to wait long to find out. The ROG Phone 2 will reportedly release on the July 23 at an event in Beijing, China. If the reports are accurate, Asus has sped up the timeline on its release plan, considering the first ROG Phone was released in October 2018.

And, while the move may seem surprising to some, it is a logical step taken by the Taiwanese tech giant. A fall release for the second edition of Asus’ gaming smartphone would have been a poor move as brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Nubia have already launched gaming handsets. Asus will be pretty late to the gaming phone party if the ROG Phone 2 releases in the fall, which is the main reason why these reports cannot be disregarded.

The reports also claim that Asus is bringing two variants of the ROG Phone, unlike the lone soldier we saw last year although the two variants will likely offer different RAM and storage options.