App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus may launch ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 855 SoC on July 23

The ROG Phone 2 will reportedly release on the 23rd of July at an event in Beijing, China.

Carlsen Martin

Asus recently confirmed it was working with Tencent to optimise games for the ROG Phone 2. One of the reasons for the optimisation was because the new ROG Phone would feature a 120Hz refresh rate as compared to 90Hz on the previous version.

However, an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is unheard of. Despite OLED technology in smartphones being on the rise in 2018, the second edition of the Razer Phone also came with a 120Hz LCD screen.

Which begs the question; “Will Asus ditch the superior OLED for an increased refresh rate, or will it pioneer a 120Hz AMOLED panel?”

Close

Whatever the answer may be, we may not have to wait long to find out. The ROG Phone 2 will reportedly release on the July 23 at an event in Beijing, China. If the reports are accurate, Asus has sped up the timeline on its release plan, considering the first ROG Phone was released in October 2018.

related news

And, while the move may seem surprising to some, it is a logical step taken by the Taiwanese tech giant. A fall release for the second edition of Asus’ gaming smartphone would have been a poor move as brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Nubia have already launched gaming handsets. Asus will be pretty late to the gaming phone party if the ROG Phone 2 releases in the fall, which is the main reason why these reports cannot be disregarded.

The reports also claim that Asus is bringing two variants of the ROG Phone, unlike the lone soldier we saw last year although the two variants will likely offer different RAM and storage options.

What we can say for sure is that the ROG Phone 2 will feature a Snapdragon 855 SoC. It will also feature a buttery-smooth 120Hz display and loads of new content due to the company’s collaboration with Tencent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #35th GITEX Technology Week #Asus #gaming #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.