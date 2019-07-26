App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus launches ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ and 120Hz OLED in China, starting from 35K

The ROG Phone 2 standard version is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus has officially revealed the ROG Phone 2 at an event in China. The Taiwanese company has launched six variants of the ROG Phone 2, four of which are already up for pre-order on JD.com, a popular Chinese e-commerce platform.

Asus seems to have learnt from mistakes of the past, announcing four variants of the ROG Phone 2. Asus’ second-generation gaming smartphone also ditches the premium price, now starting from CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs. 35,000) for the base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage with Tencent Depth Customisation. The ROG Phone 2 standard version is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and offers 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage.

According to the company’s Weibo post, the ROG Phone 2 will also arrive in two other variants – The Zhizun version will start at CNY 7999 (approx. Rs 80,000), while the Esports Armor model that’s priced at CNY 12999 (Approx. Rs 1,30,000). Asus hasn’t disclosed any reason why these models will be priced higher than the standard ROG Phone 2. However, we believe these models could include accessory bundles.

Close
The ROG Phone 2 is shaping up to be a pretty formidable handset. The starting CNY 3,499 price puts the ROG Phone 2 in pole position to derail other handsets in the gaming smartphone market. The ROG Phone 2 offers a best-in-class display and chipset, a decent camera and a great UI, making it an excellent pick at CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs 35,000).
ModelAsus ROG Phone 2
ChipsetSnapdragon 855+
Display6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 391 ppi
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0)
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8, PDAF/Laser AF 13 MP, f/2.4
Front Camera24MP, f/2.2
Battery Capacity6,000 mAh
Operating SystemAndroid Pie
Starting PriceCNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs 35,000)

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Asus #gadgets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.