Asus launches ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ and 120Hz OLED in China, starting from 35K

Asus has officially revealed the ROG Phone 2 at an event in China. The Taiwanese company has launched six variants of the ROG Phone 2, four of which are already up for pre-order on JD.com, a popular Chinese e-commerce platform.

Asus seems to have learnt from mistakes of the past, announcing four variants of the ROG Phone 2. Asus’ second-generation gaming smartphone also ditches the premium price, now starting from CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs. 35,000) for the base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage with Tencent Depth Customisation. The ROG Phone 2 standard version is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and offers 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage.

According to the company’s Weibo post, the ROG Phone 2 will also arrive in two other variants – The Zhizun version will start at CNY 7999 (approx. Rs 80,000), while the Esports Armor model that’s priced at CNY 12999 (Approx. Rs 1,30,000). Asus hasn’t disclosed any reason why these models will be priced higher than the standard ROG Phone 2. However, we believe these models could include accessory bundles.

Model Asus ROG Phone 2 Chipset Snapdragon 855+ Display 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 391 ppi RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8, PDAF/Laser AF 13 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 24MP, f/2.2 Battery Capacity 6,000 mAh Operating System Android Pie Starting Price CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs 35,000)

The ROG Phone 2 is shaping up to be a pretty formidable handset. The starting CNY 3,499 price puts the ROG Phone 2 in pole position to derail other handsets in the gaming smartphone market. The ROG Phone 2 offers a best-in-class display and chipset, a decent camera and a great UI, making it an excellent pick at CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs 35,000).