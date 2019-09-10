Asus launches new ultra-portable ZenBooks with secondary display in India

Asus just dropped three new ZenBooks in India. The ZenBook 14 and 15 offer a compact design and ultra-slim bezels and replace the traditional touchpad with a secondary display. Asus also launched the ZenBook Flip 13, an ultra-compact 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop. The new ZenBook notebooks aim to offer excellent performance in an ultra-portable form factor.

ZenBook Flip 13

Asus claim the new ZenBook Flip 13 is the world’s most compact convertible laptop and features a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display to maximise screen real estate while maintaining a smaller footprint. The Flip 13 also gets the smallest 3D IR webcam with a four-element lens, ensuring fast face-login and sharp image quality in low light environments.

Powering this sleek machine is an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. You can also get the ZenBook Flip 13 with an 8th Gen Core i5-8265U processor. Asus also claims the 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery can give you up to 13 hours on a single charge. The ZenBook Flip 13 start from Rs 76,990.

Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, said, “Since Indian market is of prime importance for us in ASUS, it has been our endeavour to meet the growing demands of the Indian consumers and provide them with the latest innovations. To the same end, we are glad to unveil the latest additions to our ZenBook family. While the series ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534) brings our revolutions Secondary ScreenPad touchscreen to the fore, ZenBook Flip 13 is world’s slimmest convertible laptop.”

ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534)

Both the ZenBook 14 and 15 feature four-sided frameless NanoEdge displays, which Asus claim offer a 95-percent screen-to-body ratio. The frameless screen allows for a more compact design, making both ZenBooks ultra-portable. The ZenBook 14 fits a 14-inch screen on a laptop chassis that’s under 13 inches. The ZenBook 15 has a chassis the size of most 14-inch laptops, while still accommodating a 15.6-inch screen.

The new ZenBook 14 and 15 laptops also come with ScreenPad 2.0, a 5.65-inch touchscreen instead of a traditional touchpad. Powered by ScreenXpert software, the new ScreenPad 2.0 offers new features and benefits to enhance productivity and streamline workflows.

The ZenBook 14 and 15 are powered by up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor coupled with up to 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. The ZenBook 14 offers up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3. Asus claims that the ZenBook 14’s delivers up to 12.3 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the ZenBook 15 offers up to an incredible 14.9 hours.