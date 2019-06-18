App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus confirms upcoming ROG gaming smartphone will feature a 120Hz display

Could Asus bring the first 120Hz OLED screen to a smartphone?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Asus is readying its next big push in the mobile gaming market with the second edition of the ROG Phone. The Taiwanese tech giant recently partnered with Chinese gaming titan Tencent to develop tailored gaming content for the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Asus recently took to the Chinese social media site, Weibo to confirm a major detail about the next ROG Phone. According to the post, the ROG Phone 2 will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, higher than the 90Hz refresh rate on the previous ROG Phone.

While 120Hz surpasses the 90Hz refresh rate on handsets like the OnePlus and the Nubia Red Magic 3, this isn’t the first time we're seeing a 120Hz panel on a smartphone. Razer introduced a 120Hz refresh rate on a smartphone back in 2017, when it debuted the world’s first game-centric smartphone, titled the Razer Phone.

But unlike the other premium handsets that released at the time, the Razer Phone utilised an LCD panel rather than an OLED panel to achieve the 120Hz refresh rate. And, while you could make the argument that it may have still been early days for OLED phone screens, the Razer Phone 2 also featured a 120Hz LCD panel.

Unlike the Razer Phone, the ROG Phone was the first to use a 90Hz OLED display. This does beg the question: “Could Asus bring the first 120Hz OLED screen to a smartphone?” We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Apart from the screen, we know the new ROG phone will sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC, considering the last-generation ROG phone runs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Another area where the ROG Phone 2 has to adapt is in price.

Asus launched the first ROG gaming smartphone in India at Rs 69,999, which is almost double of what the competition is offering. In fact, the Rs 70K price tag will put the ROG Phone 2 in ultra-premium flagship territory.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #smartphone #Technology

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

