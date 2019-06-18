Asus confirms upcoming ROG gaming smartphone will feature a 120Hz display

Asus is readying its next big push in the mobile gaming market with the second edition of the ROG Phone. The Taiwanese tech giant recently partnered with Chinese gaming titan Tencent to develop tailored gaming content for the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Asus recently took to the Chinese social media site, Weibo to confirm a major detail about the next ROG Phone. According to the post, the ROG Phone 2 will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, higher than the 90Hz refresh rate on the previous ROG Phone.

While 120Hz surpasses the 90Hz refresh rate on handsets like the OnePlus and the Nubia Red Magic 3, this isn’t the first time we're seeing a 120Hz panel on a smartphone. Razer introduced a 120Hz refresh rate on a smartphone back in 2017, when it debuted the world’s first game-centric smartphone, titled the Razer Phone.

But unlike the other premium handsets that released at the time, the Razer Phone utilised an LCD panel rather than an OLED panel to achieve the 120Hz refresh rate. And, while you could make the argument that it may have still been early days for OLED phone screens, the Razer Phone 2 also featured a 120Hz LCD panel.

Unlike the Razer Phone, the ROG Phone was the first to use a 90Hz OLED display. This does beg the question: “Could Asus bring the first 120Hz OLED screen to a smartphone?” We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Apart from the screen, we know the new ROG phone will sport a Snapdragon 855 SoC, considering the last-generation ROG phone runs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Another area where the ROG Phone 2 has to adapt is in price.