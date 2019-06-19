Asus 6z with dual rotating camera and 5,000 mAh battery launched - here's the price, specs and availability

Asus has launched its flagship device called the Asus 6z in India. The 6z would be sold in India exclusively via Flipkart in three variants. Key highlights of the 6z include an all-screen display, a motorised rotating camera, and a powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus 6z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. For added screen protection, the 6z comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with '2x drop protection'. The 6z also gets a Widevine L1 certificate for streaming video content on Netflix, Prime at the highest resolution.

To ‘defy the ordinary’, Asus has gone ahead with a motorised rotating camera instead of having a punch-hole or a notch on the 6z. The dual camera unit at the rear flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well.

Specifications of the camera module include a primary 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an aperture of f/1.79. The other lens includes a 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor. The camera unit comes with features like HDR+, EIS, Motion Tracking, and Super Night Mode for better low-light performance. For the ones who love clicking selfies, Asus 6z's selfie camera has received a DxO Mark score of 98.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The 7nm octa-core processing unit is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Asus claims that the performance unit on 6z is 45 percent faster than its predecessor. To back the SoC, there is a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

The 6z boots on Android 9.0 based ZenUI 6 and is guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack. For biometrics, the 6Z comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The smartphone goes on sale starting June 26 on Flipkart. Asus is also offering a complete mobile protection pack that covers broken screens and liquid damage for Rs 99 instead of its original Rs 3,999 price tag.

Asus 6z starts in India at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6 GB + 128GB variant and 8GB + 256 GB variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.