Asus 6Z with 128GB and 256GB storage options go on sale - here are the specs, price and offers

After launching its flagship late last month, Asus 6Z with 128GB and 256GB storage options would go on sale for the first time in India. The Asus 6Z with 64GB variant has already been on sale since last week.

Price and Offers

Asus 6Z was launched in India for Rs 31,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB go on sale today for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Like the 64GB variant, the 128GB and 256GB models would be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Asus is offering a Complete Mobile Protection Plan with the Asus 6Z. The plan coverage includes liquid damage, broken screens and can be bought for just Rs 99 instead of its original cost of Rs 3,999. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, ICICI Credit and Debit cards customers can avail an instant discount of five percent on the purchase of Asus 6Z.

Specifications

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen is notch-less and comes with minimum bezels on the sides, which has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. To avoid scratches and cracks, the 6Z comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with '2x drop protection.

With no notch or punch-hole, Asus has opted for a flipping camera on the Asus 6Z. The rear camera flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. Camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 145-degree field of view. The camera unit comes with features like HDR+, EIS, Motion Tracking, and Super Night Mode for better low-light performance.

Performance specs include a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. Like mentioned above, there are two RAM options and three storage options for the 6Z. For power back up, there is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

The 6Z boots on ZenUI 6 based on top of Android 9.0. The flagship device is guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack. For biometrics, the 6Z comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The smartphone is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colours.