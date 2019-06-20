App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus 6z vs OnePlus 7 vs Oppo Reno: Specs, Price, Features comparison

We compare the Asus 6z, OnePlus 7, and Oppo Reno in terms of specifications, price, and other features.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Asus has launched the Asus 6z in India for Rs 31,999. The smartphone comes with many premium features like an all-screen display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a pop-up, rotating camera unit.

For the pricing, it competes directly with the recently launched OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno. We compare the Asus 6z, OnePlus 7, and Oppo Reno in terms of specifications, price, and other features.
Parameters Asus 6z OnePlus 7 Oppo Reno
Display 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. 6.41-inch Full HD+ optic AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a water-drop notch at the top, the OnePlus 7 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7 percent. 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent.
Processor 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 710 GPU
RAM 6GB/ 8GB 6GB/ 8GB 8GB
Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB, expandable via microSD up to 256GB 128GB/ 256GB non-expandable memory 128GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB
Battery 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology. 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W WARP charging. 3,765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
Camera Pop-up Rotating Dual camera with 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor. 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera setup at the back. It comes with OIS and EIS. 16MP f/2.0 front camera 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera setup at the back. It misses out on OIS and EIS. 6MP f/2.0 front camera inside the shark-fin motor.
Biometrics Rear-fingerprint scanner  In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Operating System Android 9.0 based Zen UI 6. Guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates. Android 9.0 based Oxygen OS. Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.
Price Rs 31,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 34,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant. Rs 32,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant

Verdict

When it comes to the display, Reno offers a much-better 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio compared to Asus 6z’s 92 percent and OnePlus 7’s 84.7 percent. The former two have ditched the notch and come with pop-up mechanism for the camera. 

For streaming video and browsing, the Reno looks like a better deal. Even the look and feel of the Reno feels premium with its glass matte finish. It comes with 8GB RAM for Rs 32,999, but the down-side is Snapdragon 710 SoC.

If you are looking for a smartphone with no-notch and want powerful performance, Asus 6z comes with a Snapdragon 855 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 31,999. If you are willing to shell out Rs 3,000 more, you can get a 128GB variant.

The OnePlus 7 comes with a water-drop notch, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and offers more internal memory for a bit lesser cost. OxygenOS is the closest when it comes to stock Android experience.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Asus #OnePlus #Oppo #smartphones

