Asus 6Z goes on sale today: Specs, price and offers

Asus 6Z would go on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone goes on sale at 12 pm exclusively on Flipkart. The key highlight of the Asus 6Z is a dual rotating camera and an all-screen front panel.

Asus 6Z has been priced at Rs 31,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB + 128GB RAM and 8GB + 256GB RAM can be bought for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Interested buyers can opt for the company’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan that includes liquid damage and broken screen coverage for Rs 99. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and ICICI Credit and Debit cards owners can get a five percent discount instantly.

As far as the specs go, 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Asus has ditched all kinds of holes and notches on the 6Z’s display and has gone all-screen, which has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. For added screen protection, the 6Z comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with '2x drop protection'. The 6Z also gets a Widevine L1 certificate for streaming video content on Netflix, Prime at the highest resolution.

Instead of opting for a pop-up camera, Asus has gone for a motorised rotating camera on the 6Z. The dual camera unit at the rear flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79.

The second lens is a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 145-degree field of view. The camera unit comes with features like HDR+, EIS, Motion Tracking, and Super Night Mode for better low-light performance. For the ones who love clicking selfies, Asus 6Z's selfie camera has received a DxO Mark score of 98.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The 7nm octa-core processing unit is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For power users, there is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

Asus 6Z boots on Android 9.0 based ZenUI 6 and is guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack. For biometrics, the 6Z comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back. The smartphone is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colours.