Asteroid larger than London Eye will fly past Earth on July 24: NASA

Sky gazers have yet another celestial event to look forward to. In the coming week, a near-Earth object will be whizzing past our planet. The automated asteroid tracking system of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has detected an asteroid that will be approaching the Earth on July 24.

Identified as 2020ND by NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid has been branded as 'potentially hazardous'.

According to NASA, the asteroid will come within just 0.034 astronomical units (AU) of the Earth, which is equal to about 150 million km. It is travelling at a staggering speed of 13.5 kmps or 48,000 kmph.

Moreover, the huge asteroid is believed to be more than one and half times the size of the London Eye. The famous landmark is 443 feet high, and the asteroid approaching us is at least 50 percent larger than it.

While the asteroid may not cause any catastrophic event, there is a good chance it would explode mid-air soon after entering Earth’s atmosphere. However, it would be wrong to assume that mid-air explosions do not pose a threat. Remember the 2013 mid-air asteroid explosion that damaged 7,000 buildings in Russia? That asteroid was only 66-foot in diameter but injured over 1,500 people when it blasted in the sky.