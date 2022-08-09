Assistant professor forced to resign from Kolkata’s St Xavier's University over Instagram pics: Report

A former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University (SXU), Kolkata, has alleged that the institute forced her to resign over “inappropriate” and “objectionable” photos of herself that she shared on her private Instagram account. The university, however, has refuted these charges, claiming that the former assistant professor of English resigned voluntarily, reports The Wire.

Nandini Guha (name changed on request) told The Wire that she was asked to present herself at the vice-chancellor (V-C)’s office on October 7, 2021.

Guha was taken to a conference room where besides VC Felix Raj were seven other people, including registrar of the university Ashis Mitra and Medha Bhadra Chowdhury, head of the university’s gender cell. The seven people, she later found, constituted an emergency committee formed to review her case.

At the meeting, she says, she was told that the father of a first-year male undergraduate student had complained that his son was looking at pictures of Guha which “bordered on nudity”. In his written complaint, the father said he was “appalled” to find his son looking at “sexually explicit” photos of Professor Guha. “It is obscene, vulgar and improper for a 18 year old student to see his professor dressed in scanty clothes exhibiting her body on a public platform,” the complaint said.

Guha countered these allegations by noting that the pictures were shared on Instagram Stories before she had even joined the institute. Since Instagram Stories expire after 24 hours, and her account is private, there is no way the student could have access to the pics in question, she said.

‘Objectionable pictures’

“There were two pictures of me in a blue swimsuit taken in my room which I had posted as an Instagram Story in June 2021, nearly two months before joining SXU.

“There was no way those photos could be still accessible since an Instagram Story, by default, is live for only 24 hours. Moreover, my Instagram profile is ‘private’ and not ‘public’, thus only those whom I accept as my followers can view my posts and pictures. Those two pictures could not have been viewed by the said student in October, 2021,” Guha told The Wire.

The father’s written complaint was read out in the meeting, after which a piece of paper with thumbnails of some of the pics was circulated among the room. Guha, 30, was asked to confirm whether they were indeed her photographs.

“It is a mystery to me till date how the university accessed those pictures. I felt so distressed and humiliated at that moment that I couldn’t bear to examine the rest of the pictures. I was in a meeting where my private pictures were being circulated among people unknown to me, without my consent,” she said.

Police complaint

Guha lodged a police complaint on October 24, 2021, alleging that the way she was forced to resign amounted to sexual harassment and deliberate character assassination. Her complaint also alleges ‘suspected hacking’ of her Instagram account as Guha noted that the only way her pictures could have been accessed is if someone hacked her account, or if someone took a screenshot of the pics.

According to her police complaint, V-C Felix Raj told Guha during the meeting that she could have been arrested if the student was found to be a minor. “For close to an hour, I was slut-shamed and harassed…,” she told The Wire.

When Guha went to submit a letter of apology on October 8, a day after the meeting, she says the V-C instead told her to resign as her photos had gone “viral” among students.

The committee had unanimously recommended her removal, the V-C told Guha, according to her police complaint.

The V-C further told Guha that she had two options – resigning voluntarily or getting fired. The latter would reflect poorly on her career, she was told.

Guha tested positive for Covid-19 soon afterwards and submitted her resignation after recovering, on October 25, 2021.

“Arbitrary and primitive standards of ‘morality’ have been used to shame and objectify my photographs and my body…” she said in her resignation, also pointing out that the university could not offer a proper explanation on how her pictures were accessed.

“I have also been repeatedly intimidated that criminal charges shall be pressed against me in the event the so-called complainant’s son is found to be under 18 years of age… to bully and browbeat me into submission. The humiliation that I have had to endure as a result of this is unbearable,” she wrote.

In a reply dated November 1, the V-C told Guha that no “trial” had been conducted by the university. He also asserted that there had been no intimidation and Guha resigned of her own free will, writing: “You decided to resign…with immediate effect.”

University asks for Rs 99 crore in compensation

On March 1, 2022, Guha sent a legal notice to St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, asking for a copy of the father’s complaint, the minutes of the meeting of October 7 and other documents.

The university, responding through its advocate on March 28, called the legal notice a “desperate”, “dishonest” and “ill motivated” attempt to open a closed chapter.

The university also said that Guha’s association with SXU, Kolkata, gave the “misleading impression” that her pics had “the tacit support of SXUK and thereby maligning, polluting and thereby causing extensive and immense damages to the unquestionable high image and reputation of SXUK.”

The university then demanded Rs 99 crore as compensation for causing “immense and irreparable damage” to the university’s good name, as well as an unconditional apology from Guha, The Wire report stated.

Guha’s case has been transferred to the Techno City police station. An FIR was filed against unknown persons on February 24, 2022, on the basis of her complaint.