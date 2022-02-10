MARKET NEWS

    Assembly elections 2022: Your dictionary of election-related terms

    Assembly elections 2022: Uttar Pradesh is voting today for the first phase of elections. Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will also go to polls in February.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Assembly elections 2022: From psephology to exit poll, learn the meaning of widely-used election terms. (File photo)

    Assembly elections 2022: From psephology to exit poll, learn the meaning of widely-used election terms. (File photo)

    Uttar Pradesh is voting today for the first phase of Assembly elections 2022. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand are scheduled to go to polls on February 14 and Manipur will vote later this month.

    For voters, it would be helpful to know important election-related terms amid the Assembly elections 2022. Here is a glossary of the terms:

    Electoral register: An electoral register refers to the list of all those people in a constituency who are entitled to vote.

    Constituency: A constituency refers to specific area represented by an elected official. In the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, there are 58 Assembly constituencies.

    Safe seat: This term describes a constituency that is considered fully secure for a particular political party or an incumbent representative.

    Follow live updates on phase one of 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. 

     

    Polling stations and polling booths: Polling stations are buildings where voting takes place during elections. These could be schools or community centres. Individual rooms in such buildings are referred to as as polling booths.

    Ballot and ballot box: Ballot is another word for vote. Ballot boxes are sealed boxes into which voters put their ballot papers.

    Returning officer: A returning officer is the official who oversees voting in one or more constituencies.

    Turnout: The term is a measure of the percentage of eligible voters that actually participated in an election.

    Psephology: Psephology is the study of elections and trends in voting.

    Exit poll: An exit poll is a survey in which people are asked who they voted for in order to predict the outcome of a particular election.
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 08:36 am
