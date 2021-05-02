MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Assembly Elections 2021 Exit Polls: Who’s got it right?

As trends have set the tone for assembly election outcomes, check out which exit poll has got it right?

May 02, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST

Exit polls on Friday 29, had predicted that incumbents will hold their foot in Assam, Bengal and Kerala, while in Tamil Nadu, the opposition will rise to power. Most of the agencies have been able to set the tone somewhat on track, trends  so far reveal.

Check out here who's got it right:

pjimage (24)

 

poll of polls kerala (1)

Close

Related stories


 

poll of polls wb

 

poll of polls tamilnadu


poll of polls puducherry
TAGS: #Assam #Assembly election #Kerala #Tamil Nadu #west bengal
first published: May 2, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.