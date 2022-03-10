English
    Rahul Gandhi enjoys sundae on counting day eve, to watch results with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Assembly election results 2022: Rahul Gandhi was in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala where he opened a Congress office.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    Assembly election results 2022: Rahul Gandhi was in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad on the eve of counting day. (Image credit: rahulgandhi/Instagram)

    Assembly election results 2022: Rahul Gandhi was in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad on the eve of counting day. (Image credit: rahulgandhi/Instagram)


    Rahul Gandhi was seen enjoying a tall glass of sundae or falooda on Wednesday, a day before the counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states.

    The top Congress leader was in his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala where he opened a Congress office.

    “Many flavours of Wayanad,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. On the eve of the election results, Rahul Gandhi was also seen playing game of badminton at a new-opened indoor stadium in Malappuram.


    The Congress MP will spend the counting day closely tracking the updates with his sister, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, News18 reported, quoting sources.

    Close

    Counting of votes is on for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 seats in Punjab, 60 in Manipur, 70 in Uttarakhand and 40 in Goa.

    In Punjab, where the Congress is in power, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) zoomed ahead of the others in early leads, with the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a neck-and-neck spot.

    The BJP was ahead its nearest rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP was also ahead of the Congress in Uttarakhand, according to early trends.

    The assembly polls in the five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.
