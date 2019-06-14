App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam NRC officials caught taking bribe, arrested

The bribe money, along with some documents, was seized by ACB sleuths from the NRC Seva Kendra office

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Two National Register of Citizens (NRC) officials were arrested by Assam Police after being caught red-handed while accepting bribes to include a person’s name on the NRC draft list.

Police sources said Syed Shahjahan, a field-level official of the NRC help centre located in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, had sought a bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Kajari Ghosh Dutta. Dutta, a resident of Guwahati, needed to get some technical errors in her NRC application corrected so that her name featured on the citizenship list.

Instead of cowering, Dutta asked the Assam Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to intervene and filed a police complaint.

According to the deal with the official, she was supposed to pay the bribe on Thursday.  That’s the day the ACB sleuths decided to lay the trap.

Shahjahan, 48, was caught in action while taking the bribe money around 11 am on Thursday, reported NDTV.

Interestingly, Dutta, who is a resident of Ananda Nagar area of Guwahati, had filed a separate First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Parashar, the Assistant Local Registrar of Citizen Registration, who worked at the same NRC help centre. Parashar, 27, was also nabbed by cops for allegedly being complicit in the crime.

The bribe money, along with some documents, was seized by the ACB sleuths from the NRC Seva Kendra office.

The NRC listings are supposed to help identify illegal immigrants residing in states bordering Bangladesh. The final NRC list including the name of Assam's residents will be published at the end of next month.

 

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Assam NRC #India #National Register of Citizens (NRC)

