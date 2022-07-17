Assam couple's viral 'wedding contract': One pizza a month, gym every day

An Indian couple recently attracted attention on social media for their uniquely-tailored wedding contract which included promises to exercise regularly and restrict junk food intake.

The couple, Mintu Rai and Shanti Prasad from Assam, signed a placard created by their friends at their wedding last month, the BBC reported. It included a list of dos and don'ts.

First on the list was "only one pizza a month". The groom made the bride promise that because she was too obsessed with pizzas.

"I am very fond of pizzas. On dates, I would always say let's go and eat a pizza," Prasad told the BBC. "He would ask how much pizza will you eat? Let's get something else."

Other promises on the list would be considered archaic today -- wear a saree everyday and do not go to late night parties without each other.

The groom also had to promise to take the bride shopping every 15 days and cook her breakfast, but only on Sundays.

The couple are surprised at how popular their wedding story became.

"We were busy with our wedding celebrations so we realised only three-four days later that the video had gone viral," the bride told the BBC.

"We never thought that it would travel so far. It was a surprise, a really lovely one. But I feel happy when people ask me about the video," the groom added.

But do the couple plan to stick to the vows that made them popular. Probably not, the groom said.

"She takes it as a joke. I don't think that she's really serious about cutting down on her pizza consumption," he added.