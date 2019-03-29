Aspiring actor cum MMA fighter abducts doctor to fund his movie

A 28-year-old aspiring actor from Delhi NCR was arrested by Haryana Special Task Force on Wednesday for kidnapping a doctor to fund a movie he wanted to feature in.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Gurugram Police said the wannabe-actor and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter wanted quick money to produce a movie.

The man in question, Amitesh Chaubey, was planning to make a movie with himself as the lead character, along with four other members of a gang of former sportsmen.

Chaubey has taken part in the Super Boxing League, acted in a Bhojpuri film, and also directed a short film. Yet, he wanted more and wanted to produce a film where he would play the lead.

Hence they hatched a plan together to abduct a 27-year-old doctor, who was homeward-bound on March 16.

Members of the Joginder Panchi Jatan gang kidnapped the youth when he had pulled over near a liquor shop to urinate. The doctor was kidnapped at gunpoint, as per police statement.

The police added that the victim’s father, who’s also a doctor, told them that he is worried about the safety of the family and is afraid they might be targeted again.

The gang members had demanded Rs 55 lakh as ransom money and asked the father to deliver it to them near Sonepat the next morning, the plaintiff mentioned in the FIR.

The family paid the amount to Chaubey and his gang members on March 17 and got their son back.

KK Rao, IG, STF, Haryana, was quoted in the report as saying that the accused were apprehended on the same day and the ransom amount was also recovered.

The victim’s car, which was dumped near Nehru Place in Delhi, was also recovered.