Asked which of his kids is most passionate about SpaceX and Mars, Elon Musk said…

Elon Musk has spoken time and again about his dream of colonising Mars – but do any of his nine children share in his vision of making humanity a multi-planetary species? If the billionaire entrepreneur behind SpaceX is to be believed, his two-year-old son X Æ A-12 does.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of Galaxy Heroes cryptocurrency posed a question to Elon Musk: “Which of your children is most passionate about SpaceX and Mars?”

“X,” responded the founder of SpaceX, referring to his nickname for two-year-old X Æ A-12 - his son with Canadian singer Grimes.

Elon Musk has nine children, including X Æ A-12 whom he welcomed in May 2020.

After losing his firstborn son Nevada Alexander Musk, Elon Musk had twins Griffin and Vivian with author Justine Wilson in 2004.

The former couple also has triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian, who were born two years later in 2006.

With Grimes, Musk also has a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, whom they had via surrogacy in December 2021.

Last month, court documents obtained by Business Insider revealed that Musk also had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, in November 2021. After the information was made public, the richest man on earth said he was doing his bit to combat falling birth rates.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," tweeted Musk. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he added.

It was also reported last month that Musk spent most of his time talking about Mars and extolled the virtues of boosting birth rates on Earth at a tech conference, skirting around the topic of his deadlocked Twitter deal.

Putting man on Mars is the foundational mission of Musk's rocket company SpaceX.