These 3 Indian eateries made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List is out and it features three restaurants from India. Mumbai’s fine dining restaurant Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent, and Avartana at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

The first two restaurants had earlier featured in the list but while Masque rose from number 21 to 16 last year to become the Best Restaurant in India this year, Accent also rose through the ranks. It was at number 22 last year and is at number 19 now.

Responding to the announcement, founder of Masque Aditi Dugar tweeted, "Moments like these make every sleepless night worth it. Flights taken at odd hours. Days full of meetings. Long services. Difficult conversations. Admin frustrations. Everything seems worth it."

In Pics: Three Indian restaurants took the spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

It was, however, an eatery in Bangkok that won the top spot at the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards , the ceremony for which was held in Singapore on Tuesday. Le Du, led by owner and Thai chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, is an eatery that offers a six-course meal focused on seasonal Thai ingredients, CNN reported.

Moneycontrol News