Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, format, live streaming and other things to know

The 2022 Asia Cup will begin on August 27. Defending champion India will take on Pakistan on August 28. Here is all you need to know about the highly-anticipated cricket tournament:
Asia Cup 2022 hosts
The 2022 edition of Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cricket tournament was originally supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, but the economic crisis and civil unrest in the island nation led to it being moved out of the country.
According to ICC, the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates with Sri Lanka, the original hosts, retaining hosting rights.
Asia Cup 2022 format
The tournament will be played in the T20 format for the second time after 2016. The previous edition – which is the 2018 Asia Cup - was played in the one-day (ODI) format.
Asia Cup 2022 Groups
Group 1: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong
Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan
The top 2 teams of each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. After that, the winning teams of Super 4 stage will take each other on in the final, which will take place on September 11.
Asia Cup 2022 Schedule:
August 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
August 28: India vs Pakistan, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
August 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah - 7:30 pm IST
August 31: India vs Hong Kong, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier, Sharjah - 7:30 PM IST
September 3: B1 vs B2, Sharjah - 7:30 pm IST
September 4: A1 vs A2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 6: A1 vs B1, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 7: A2 vs B2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 8: A1 vs B2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 9: B1 vs A2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
September 11: Final, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST
How to watch Asia Cup 2022?
The Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Star Sports. For those who prefer to watch on the internet, all matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.