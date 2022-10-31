Ashneer Grover's take on US gas prices features a Donald Trump sticker. Pic inside

Ashneer Grover recently shared an observation about gas prices in the US while responding to a tweet by Donald Trump Junior and it features a sticker of Donald Trump himself.

The former US President's son had tweeted about the current President Joe Biden "lying" about bringing down the gas prices during his regime.

"Strange that I haven’t seen any fact checks on this flagrant Biden lie anywhere… it’s almost like the fact checkers are just partisan hacks and not actually checking for facts?!?" Donald Trump Junior tweeted.

To this, Ashneer Grover commented, "Well clearly things on ground were drastically different this summer! And it was hard to miss this." Along with his tweet was a photo of a fuel pump at a gas station which read that

"premium" gas was available for $6.699 with a sticker of Donald Trump pointing at the gas rate with a speech bubble: "Biden did that."

But other Twitter users were quick to point out that the Shark Tank India judge had shared the rate for the "premium" quality gas and that the normal variety costs much less.

Read more: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, shares 2 weight loss tips

Gas prices in the US has been falling for more than a week, as per a report in Forbes and the national average price for a gallon of gas had reached $3.74 on Thursday.

According to the report, the drop in prices came as the Joe Biden Administration opened 14 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve -- an emergency stockpile of petroleum maintained by the United States Department of Energy -- for sale to cut costs ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

Read more: Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Joe Biden outraged