‘Hidden diamonds?’: Ashneer Grover’s meme on 10-crore table with Shark Tank judges

Ashneer Grover sure knows how to turn controversies into hilarious social media memes, whether they are about his conduct or expensive purchases.

Recently, reports had emerged about Ashneer Grover owning a dining table worth Rs 10 crore. Bloomberg, citing unidentified BharatPe employees, had reported that the table was worth $130,000 (approximately Rs 99,42,400), but some other news articles put its value at Rs 10 crore.

Grover had dismissed the report saying he would rather invest that amount in a business.

Shouldn’t a table worth Rs 10 crore have diamonds hidden somewhere? Aman Gupta, Grover’s fellow judge on Shark Tank India, wondered in a meme posted by latter.

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder, also a Shark Tank judge, asked Gupta to check the table properly.

Gupta then responded with Grover's oft-quoted phrase. "I didn't find anything. Sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocrisy)."

"Thanks for a fun Saturday night," Grover wrote in a caption accompanying the photo, tagging Gupta and Mittal. "It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left !"

Grover, Gupta and Mittal were among the seven business bosses who judged candidates appearing on Shark Tank India to seek investments for their start-up ideas. The show's first season ended in February.