English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Hidden diamonds?’: Ashneer Grover’s meme on 10-crore table with Shark Tank judges

    Ashneer Grover shared a photo of him, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal standing by the table that has been the focus of many news reports.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
    (Image credit: Instagram/Ashneer Grover)

    (Image credit: Instagram/Ashneer Grover)


    Ashneer Grover sure knows how to turn controversies into hilarious social media memes, whether they are about his conduct or expensive purchases.

    Recently, reports had emerged about Ashneer Grover owning a dining table worth Rs 10 crore. Bloomberg, citing unidentified BharatPe employees, had reported that the table was worth $130,000 (approximately Rs 99,42,400), but some other news articles put its value at Rs 10 crore.

    Grover had dismissed the report saying he would rather invest that amount in a business.

     

    Read:  Porsche, dining table worth Rs 1 crore: Staff on Ashneer Grover's lavish lifestyle in report

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Shouldn’t a table worth Rs 10 crore have diamonds hidden somewhere? Aman Gupta, Grover’s fellow judge on Shark Tank India, wondered in a meme posted by latter.

    Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder, also a Shark Tank judge, asked Gupta to check the table properly.

     


    Gupta then responded with Grover's oft-quoted phrase. "I didn't find anything. Sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocrisy)."

    "Thanks for a fun Saturday night," Grover wrote in a caption accompanying the photo, tagging Gupta and Mittal. "It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left !"

    Grover, Gupta and Mittal were among the seven  business bosses who judged candidates appearing on Shark Tank India to seek investments for their start-up ideas. The show's first season ended in February.

    With the Shark Tank India's immense popularity, the judges became social media celebrities, Grover being the most prominent one. His angry outbursts and the expression "sab doglapan hai" have inspired innumerable memes.

    Grover was also in the news over allegations of financial irregularities at BharatPe. Earlier this month, he left the fintech company that he co-founded.

     

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aman Gupta #Anupam Mittal #Ashneer Grover #Shark Tank India
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 09:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.