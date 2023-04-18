Ashneer Grover's 2 step-guide on how to make court dates 'super fun' feat wife Madhuri Jain

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has found a way to make court hearings of his former company’s lawsuit against him interesting. Turning up in colourful clothes and making the court date into a “date” with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

He even took a shot at the ongoing case with a “blatant lies” remark and spun it around with a filmy twist by using the word “tareekh” – now iconic from the movie “Damini” mouthed by actor Sunny Deol.

“How do you make the ‘tareekhs’ count? Make the court dates - ‘date’ dates every time. And turn up in your colourful best - add some glamour to sea of black and whites and blatant lies ;) Super fun!!” Grover wrote with a selfie of him and his wife dressed in colourful attires outside the Delhi High Court.

Ashneer Grover met his wife in a coaching centre and he immediately knew that she was the woman he wanted to marry, the Third Unicorn founder had said sometime back. The couple has frequently appeared together on TV shows and YouTube blogs as well.

This is the second time the former Shark Tank India judge has made the most of his court hearing dates.

Last month, after his son Avy passed a grade, Grover decided to take him to his favourite food joint and - the Delhi High Court.

Moneycontrol News