Ashneer Grover's 2 step-guide on how to make court dates 'super fun' feat wife Madhuri Jain

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover clicked a selfie outside the Delhi High Court. (Image: @ashneergrover/Twitter)

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has found a way to make court hearings of his former company’s lawsuit against him interesting. Turning up in colourful clothes and making the court date into a “date” with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

He even took a shot at the ongoing case with a “blatant lies” remark and spun it around with a filmy twist by using the word “tareekh” – now iconic from the movie “Damini” mouthed by actor Sunny Deol.

“How do you make the ‘tareekhs’ count? Make the court dates - ‘date’ dates every time. And turn up in your colourful best - add some glamour to sea of black and whites and blatant lies ;) Super fun!!” Grover wrote with a selfie of him and his wife dressed in colourful attires outside the Delhi High Court.

Ashneer Grover met his wife in a coaching centre and he immediately knew that she was the woman he wanted to marry, the Third Unicorn founder had said sometime back. The couple has frequently appeared together on TV shows and YouTube blogs as well.



How do you make the ‘tareekhs’ count ? Make the court dates - ‘date’ dates every time. And turn up in your colourful best - add some glamour to sea of black and whites and blatant lies ;) Super fun !! pic.twitter.com/6SYsMIXMJm — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 17, 2023

This is the second time the former Shark Tank India judge has made the most of his court hearing dates.

Last month, after his son Avy passed a grade, Grover decided to take him to his favourite food joint and - the Delhi High Court.

“So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill! Congrats Avy!” Grover had tweeted with a picture.

Grover is embroiled in a legal controversy as his former company BharatPe has sued and ousted him for alleged misappropriation of funds, seeking over Rs 88 crore in damages. Madhuri Jain Grover was also terminated from her position as head of controls at BharatPe for alleged embezzlement.

Earlier, the Grovers were summoned by the Delhi High Court after the fintech company alleged that they are running a "vicious and vitriolic campaign" against it.