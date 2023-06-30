Ashneer Grover's 10-point note on ‘statesmen’ investors amid Byju's crisis

Ashneer Grover was responding to an article written by Zerodha's Nithin Kamath.

The recent turmoil in the Indian startup ecosystem, triggered by the Byju's crisis, has brought to light significant corporate governance issues. As founders and venture capitalists (VCs) exchange views on the matter, concerns are being raised about the overestimation of the Indian market's size and the need for the ecosystem to evolve rapidly.

Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover shared his insights on the matter and into the qualities that VC investors should possess in a LinkedIn post.

"Let’s stop demonising Founders - they don’t have to be villains for you to be heroes," he said. Then, he shared 10-points of what type of VCs India needs.

Grover emphasized the need for investors who have witnessed market cycles, possess the conviction to navigate through challenging times, diligently analyze business performance, maintain open communication with founders, and refrain from resorting to legal battles.

He also stressed the importance of independence in decision-making, not relying solely on lead investors.

“Don’t have victim mentality - ‘humein to kuchh pata hi nahi tha!’,” Grover wrote in his tenth point. “VC Investors - act the number of zeroes you manage!” he concluded his post.

Grover was responding to an article shared by Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, who took to LinkedIn to emphasize that corporate governance issues in Indian startups are likely to increase over time and attributed the root cause to the overestimation of the Indian market's size by both founders and VCs.

“I think most VCs have miscalculated this & maybe oversold the India opportunity to their investors (LPs). In a small market like ours with limited M&A opportunities, large exits within 7 yrs (the lifecycle of a fund within which founders are expected to give exits) are hard,” he wrote.

Kamath, in his article, said that most governance issues coming to the fore now and in the future “will likely not be traditional fraud but misreporting things to justify the stories founders have oversold to raise capital.”

Kamath found a supporter in Grover soon after.

Discussions over this matter comes as three board members of BYJU’s and auditor Deloitte resigned last week, citing a significant delay in the submission of the company's financial statements for FY22.

Founder Byju Raveendran tried to alleviate the panic among employees, assuring them of a stronger comeback. “We are in a tough phase, but we will come back soon,” Raveendran told employees in a 45-minute townhall on June 29.