Ashneer Grover: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal bought sports cars after every round of funding

Ashneer Grover, who recently spoke about his fascination for luxury cars on a podcast, claimed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal would buy sports cars after every round of funding.

The former BharatPe co-founder and ex-Shark Tank India judge said on Vagerah Vagerah that he has four cars and that many other entrepreneurs share his enthusiasm. "I am passionate about cars and it's not just me, it's everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was obessesed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars)," Grover said. "He would drive sports cars even 10 years ago."

He added that Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, also got himself a Range Rover after a couple of round of funding.

Grover said that this made him decide on getting luxury cars, albeit mostly pre-owned ones. "If I get scratches on a new car, it's bound to keep me upset for a week, but with second-hand cars, they already come with a couple of scratches so a few more won't hurt. But at least I can drive it with ease instead of being too careful with a new car," he said on the podcast.

Ashneer Grover also said that he developed a superstition about buying cars when he sought funds. "I used to feel that unless I buy a car, I won't be able to close a round of funding," he claimed.

Ankita Sengupta

