Ashneer Grover, wife get Delhi High Court summons after BharatPe alleges 'vicious campaign'

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover (Image credit: @ashneer.grover/Instagram)

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, have been summoned by the Delhi High Court after the fintech company approached the court alleging that they are running a "vicious and vitriolic campaign" against it.

The company has also sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from the Grovers and other family members. BharatPe alleges that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment.

Grover, who was engaged in a bitter battle with the BharatPe board, resigned as its managing director in April this year. Madhuri Jain Grover had also been terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation.

BharatPe's complaint is based on the findings of an Alvarez and Marsal preliminary report from January. The Delhi High Court heard the company's petition on Thursday.

Late last month, Ashneer Grover had direct his attacks on his former company amid reports of senior BharatPe executives, including the chief technology officer (CTO) and chief product officer (CPO), quitting.

"Good people don’t work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow! There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover," he had tweeted.

Grover, who was the most popular “shark” or judge on Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show, is not part of the show’s second season.

His memoir, titled “Doglapan”, will be out on December 26.