Ashneer Grover wants Mumbai's Worli Sea link lights to stay on all night: 'It's such a beauty'

Ashneer Grover shared a photo of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link clicked at night.

Shark Tank India's former judge and Third Unicorn founder Ashneer Grover has appealed to Mumbai authorities to keep the lights on the cables of Bandra-Worli Sea Link on at night.

Calling the sea link a beauty, Grover equated the act of switching the lights off at night something akin to what a grandfather would do to save electricity.

"Bhai, Mumbai sea link ke cables pe light on karwa do koi (Someone switch on the lights at the Mumbai sea link cables). It’s such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye (Which grandfather switches off the lights every night to save electricity)," he tweeted with a photo taken from near the Sea Link. In it, lights can be seen on both sides of the eight-lane wide bridge but not on the cables.



Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. It’s such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye. Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only !! pic.twitter.com/sbkV9L7YQF

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 6, 2023

Ashneer Grover also drew similarities between the Worli Sea link and the Bay Bridge in US's San Francisco. "Bay Bridge in SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only!" he said.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 5.6 km long and links Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai with Worli in Central Mumbai. It is the longest sea bridge, as well as the fourth longest bridge in India.

Meanwhile, a number of people agreed with Grover.

"I couldn't agree more! The Mumbai sea link looks breathtaking, and it's a shame that it isn't lit up at night," commented Twitter user Jayjit Biswas. "I bet it would look even more stunning with lights. Hopefully, someone takes note of your request soon!"

Another user MRaj (@mrajasth) said, "Agree. After collecting toll at Sealink Mumbaikars have the right to ask for beautification. The colourful lights should be adorned every evening on Sea Link."

Others, however, pointed out that leaving the lights on all night is not a sustainable practice.

"This may go against the need of sustainability needs of the environment. Safety should be the first need for lights to make roads safer," wrote Sridhar Thiagarajan (@tsri1969).

Another user also highlighted how leaving the lights on at night causes light pollution. "I think it is a phenomenon called light pollution due to which birds and animals are highly affected," Aditya Karwa (@adityakarwa84) tweeted. "And (turning off the lights) may save electricity (due to) global warming issues."

Light pollution has an adverse impact on wildlife, especially birds, research has shown. Many birds migrate at night, and these artificial lights disorient their path hundreds of miles away.

In fact, in Maharashtra's Panvel, environmentalists have raised a stink over the municipal corporation's plans to beautify Vadale lake in the city due to the light pollution it will cause. Installing additional artificial illumination may be detrimental to native and migratory birds that flock at the lake, the environmentalists said in a report by Free Press Journal.

Read more: Ashneer Grover questions diversity in Delhi University: 'That can't be healthy'