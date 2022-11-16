Ashneer Grover trolls WhatsApp Pay: 'Biggest failure'. How Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacted

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma (left) reacted to Ashneer Grover's reference of his company.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Wednesday termed WhatsApp Pay “the biggest failure in India as a tech product” and said it should have beaten Paytm, Phonepe and GooglePay. The comments come a day after WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and parent company Meta India's director of public policy, Rajiv Aggarwal, left the company, less than two weeks after the departure of Meta India's country head Ajit Mohan.

“Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA (WhatsApp) using UPI is as easy as sending pic,” Ashneer Grover tweeted.



Yeh ad hi dekh lo - iska kya acahar daalega koi customer - itni ad WhatsApp Pay ki kar lete instead. Public policy uncle aur vakil babu dhanda chalayenge to aisa hi hoga pic.twitter.com/CxSNv8LJmq

“Country managers can’t win you markets - good riddance now.”

When a user asked him why he did not mention BharatPe in his tweet, Grover said the company “does not do consumer payments - it’s a merchant service”.

In another tweet, Grover shared the photo of a newspaper ad of WhatsApp and said the company should have instead put out an ad for WhatsApp Pay.

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma ‘liked’ Grover’s tweet referring on Paytm.

Grover, who was engaged in a legal battle with the BharatPe board, resigned as its managing director in April. The entrepreneur was the most popular judge on Shark Tank India Season 1. He has been replaced by CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain in the second season of the reality show.

Grover last week announced his memoir, “Doglapan” (double standards), which set to release next month.

The exit of the top executives of Meta and WhatsApp Pay comes against the backdrop of Facebook's parent company laying off 11,000 people worldwide on November 9. People familiar with the situation, however, told Moneycontrol that these departures are not related to the layoffs.