Ashneer Grover takes his Porsche for a spin amid G20: ‘Delhi at its prettiest’

Ashneer Grover is the proud owner of a Porsche Cayman (Image credit: @ashneer.grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover took his Porsche Cayman for a spin around central Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. The BharatPe co-founder and former managing director gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of the national capital all lit up for the high-profile international summit.

“G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi ! Kuchh time guzariye roads par - Delhi is at its prettiest!” he wrote, urging fans to spend time on the roads of Delhi. His video shows several hotels, fountains and landmarks of the central Delhi area – all of them lit up for the G20 summit which will take place on September 9 and 10.



Empty roads in Delhi are something of a rarity during the day, so Ashneer Grover keeps his attention-grabbing Porsche reserved mainly for midnight spins, as he has revealed in the past.

The lack of traffic in his late evening drive this time may be a result of extensive traffic curbs that have been put in place for the G20 summit, which has some of the world’s leading political dignitaries descending upon the national capital. Among the world leaders currently present in Delhi for the summit are US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, Canada PM Justin Trudeau and more.

Ashneer Grover’s video has collected over 60,000 ‘likes’ and several comments. “Pretty cars pretty roads. Dream of a car lover,” wrote one commenter. “Views will stay same in Porsche or Maruti,” another pointed out.

Ashneer Grover is a self-confessed auto enthusiast who owns a fleet of luxury cars, including his green Porsche Cayman, an Audi A6 and a Mercedes Maybach S650.