‘Delhi airport is practically Punjab airport’: Ashneer Grover on T3 chaos

Ashneer Grover offered three suggestions to improve Delhi's T3

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport “profusely” thanked Ashneer Grover after the entrepreneur shared a list of suggestions to improve passenger experience. The former BharatPe managing director said that Delhi’s Terminal 3 needs a total overhaul, noting that it takes 30 minutes just to enter the airport.

Chaos at Delhi’s Terminal 3, which serves both domestic and international passengers, has grabbed headlines in the past as well. In December, photos of serpentine queues of passengers went viral and authorities received an outpouring of complaints, even prompting aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to visit the airport.

Grover’s tweet suggests that congestion is still a problem at T3. “Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul ! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ashneer Grover suggested separate entry gates for international and business-class passengers and two people at gates to check ID and ticket. He also recommended moving international flights to US, UK and Canada to Punjab’s Chandigarh airport.

“Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources,” he wrote.

“We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you,” airport authorities said in response to Grover’s tweet.

The government had last year launched the DigiYatra service - a facial recognition technology-based system to provide hassle-free travel to air passengers.

While launching the service, Scindia highlighted how the platform will help in saving time spent on airport entry, security check and boarding.