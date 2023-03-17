 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘High Court first, then…’: Ashneer Grover’s unique celebration with son after school result

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Many applauded Ashneer Grover for teaching some important lessons to his son early on in life and giving him real life experiences.

Ashneer Grover with son Avy at the Delhi High Court. (Image: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has quite often revealed that his favourite restaurant in Delhi is The Big Chill café. And now, after his son Avy passed a grade, Grover decided to take him to his favourite food joint and - the Delhi High Court.

“So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill! Congrats Avy!” Grover tweeted with a photograph of him and his son at the Delhi High Court.

A growing social media celebrity, the Third Unicorn founder’s tweet got over a million views and thousands of likes.
Users however pointed out that a photocopy of the document his son was holding in the photograph kind of revealed his address.

“Ah, now I get it why rents around Tikona Park in Malviya Nagar are so high and keeps increasing insanely,” one user wrote.

The former Shark Tank India judge has several times mentioned that he lives in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and a blogger has even done a house tour guided by Grover and his wife Madhuri.