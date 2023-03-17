‘High Court first, then…’: Ashneer Grover’s unique celebration with son after school result

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has quite often revealed that his favourite restaurant in Delhi is The Big Chill café. And now, after his son Avy passed a grade, Grover decided to take him to his favourite food joint and - the Delhi High Court.

“So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill! Congrats Avy!” Grover tweeted with a photograph of him and his son at the Delhi High Court.

A growing social media celebrity, the Third Unicorn founder’s tweet got over a million views and thousands of likes.

Users however pointed out that a photocopy of the document his son was holding in the photograph kind of revealed his address.

“Ah, now I get it why rents around Tikona Park in Malviya Nagar are so high and keeps increasing insanely,” one user wrote.

The former Shark Tank India judge has several times mentioned that he lives in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and a blogger has even done a house tour guided by Grover and his wife Madhuri.

Lawyers say foreign law firms' entry a balanced move, will boost pay Also read: Ashneer Grover says his wife is among highest female taxpayers in India “Delete this pic if you don’t want random people coming to your place. Home Address is visible,” advised another user. Many applauded the entrepreneur for teaching some important lessons to his son early on in life. “He is saving 10+ years of hardship. His battle will be something else but surely he will be a stronger person. Real life stories,” one user wrote. “Your son is learning the real deal under you Ashneer bhai. This is what’s missing in today’s father son relationships. He is lucky to have you,” another wrote. “Indeed the sooner they learn about the public institutions the better they will be able to take decisions in future, personal & professional both. And yes Big Chill is treat one can have everyday,” read a comment.

''Take him to high court, make him fearless! Just after graduation, I went to courts almost every two weeks for doing nothing, it was pain, but it's a place you get justice. It made me fearless!'' read another. Grover is embroiled in a legal controversy as his former company BharatPe has sued and ousted him for alleged misappropriation of funds, seeking over Rs 88 crore in damages. Madhuri Jain Grover was also terminated from her position as head of controls at BharatPe for alleged embezzlement. Earlier, the Grovers were summoned by the Delhi High Court after the fintech company alleged that they are running a "vicious and vitriolic campaign" against it.

