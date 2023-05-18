Ashneer Grover slams government move to levy 20% TCS on credit card usage outside India

Ashneer Grover criticised the government's decision to bring expenditure in foreign exchange through international credit cards under the RBI.

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said that expenditure in foreign exchange by using international credit cards will be covered under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised remittance scheme (LRS), going forward.

Under this scheme, a resident can remit money overseas upto a maximum of $2.5 lakh per annum without the RBI authorisation.

The decision drew flak from former BharatPe co-founder and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who stated that Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rules will never be applicable on political donations and added that political donations in India enjoyed income tax exemptions.

"Foreign travel pe 20 per cent TCS; foreign credit card spend pe 20 per cent TCS and LRS limit me lana bahut hi interesting rule hai. Haan political donations pe kabhi TCS nahi lagne waala - yeh tay hai . Wahaan aapko ulta income tax mein rebate milegi, (20 per cent TCS on foreign travel, 20 per cent TCS on foreign credit card spend, and the LRS limit is an interesting rule. It is interesting to note that political donations never attract TCS of any kind. There individuals and companies get a tax rebate)," Grover wrote on Twitter.



Foreign travel pe 20 per cent TCS; foreign credit card spend pe 20 per cent TCS and LRS limit me lana bahut hi interesting rule hai. Haan political donations pe kabhi TCS nahi lagne waala - yeh tay hai Wahaan aapko ulta income tax mein rebate milegi.https://t.co/xvIptzEp5z — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 18, 2023

The tweet generated numerous different responses with users.

"Break the boundaries, explore foreign lands, but the Taxman awaits with open hands. 20 per cent TCS on your travel, an interesting twist that'll unravel," one user wrote.

"You should really come into politics as you said in that podcast," another wrote.

Also read: Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe boss again with a game of 'Ranjish': 'FIRed up for this'