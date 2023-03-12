Ashneer Grover is 'eager to see how many VCs lose their jobs' after SVB collapse

After US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in a spectacular move that sent global banking shares sputtering, investor and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover remarked on Sunday that he wants to see how many venture capitalists (VCs) lose their jobs in the aftermath.

"Eager to see how many VCs lose their jobs (yes they do jobs - are not founders and it’s not their own money that they deploy) in the aftermath of SVB. VC space needed a cleanup for long. Ab number aayega inka (Now, it's their time)- too (many) stupid people have made too much easy money in VCs doing nothing," the former Shark Tank India judge tweeted.

SVB was a key lender to US startups since the 1980s. Last Friday, US authorities swooped in and seized its assets after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

Little known to the general public, SVB specialised in financing start-ups and had become the 16th largest US bank by assets: at the end of 2022, it had $209 billion in assets and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits.

Its demise represents not only the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008, but also the second-largest failure ever for a retail bank in the United States.