Ashneer Grover says airport lounges are like ‘free meal scheme canteens’

Ashneer Grover called credit cards 'redeeming vouchers' at airport lounges.

Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director of BharatPe, sparked a debate among frequent flyers and travel enthusiasts by sharing his thoughts on the exclusivity of airport lounges versus dining at airport restaurants.

The Shark Tank India (season 1) judge was responding to a parody account 'Gabbar' who had criticised airport lounges.

"Going to the Airport Lounge these days is basically rubbing shoulders with declasse deal hunters jostling to have that cold samosa. So I always prefer to stay in the common area," 'Gabbar' had tweeted.

Grover responded saying, "There is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal. Lounges are like free meal scheme canteens - with credit card as redeeming voucher!"

'Gabbar' replied to Grover in the same thread: “And our mind works in mysterious ways. It interprets that the quality of a supposedly free meal must be inferior. And even a slight quibble in terms of taste is extrapolated to ruin your experience.”



There is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal. Lounges are like free meal scheme canteens - with credit card as redeeming voucher !

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 22, 2023

The tweet quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with many users expressing their agreement or disagreement with Grover's viewpoint. Many argued that paying for a meal in a restaurant gives a sense of exclusivity and control over the dining experience.

“What I don’t get is how some people arrive at the airport all hungry from their own homes for a 3am flight only to line up at the reception for 5 platefuls of low quality food,” wrote one user.

One user explained why she prefers a “fancy restaurant”. “Reason airport lounges never attracted me unless not left with any option with waiting time better pay for buffet meal in any nice fancy restaurant and get the feel of celebrity,” she said.

Grover's comparison of airport lounges to "free meal scheme canteens" drew particular attention. Some users agreed with his analogy, suggesting that airport lounges, often accessed through premium credit cards or loyalty programs, were losing their exclusivity and becoming more accessible to a broader range of passengers.

“People who can afford the meal are given it free at lounges... people who cant afford to buy meal at airport have to pay for it... next level Doglapan,” one user wrote.