Ashneer Grover offers Mercedes to Third Unicorn staff on completing 5 years

Ankita Sengupta
Jan 10, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Ashneer Grover had announced the birth of Third Unicorn on his 40th birthday on June last year after his controversial exit from BharatPe in which he was a co-founder.

Sharing a slideshow on the new start-up, Ashneer Grover offered a sneak peek on how the company is being built.

Ashneer Grover, who had in 2022 announced his new startup Third Unicorn but given up little details about it since, finally opened up about it on Tuesday with a call for hiring and an invitation for investors. Among the perks that the former Shark Tank India judge is offering his employees are Mercedes cars if they complete five years in the company.

"Let's get some work done in 2023!" Grover wrote on LinkedIn. "We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently."

Sharing a slideshow on the new start-up, Ashneer Grover offered a sneak peek on how the company is being built without revealing that the Third Unicorn is actually building.

"So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek on HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion dollar question!" he added.

Grover claimed Third Unicorn will not be funded by venture capitalists. "We use only desi/self-earned capital," the company stated adding that the team would have only 50 members.