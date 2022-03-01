Ashneer Grover, meme magnet, triggers flurry of jokes after BharatPe exit

Ashneer Grover’s resignation from fintech firm BharatPe has got the meme-factory working overtime, with people who follow every word he says unleashing a flood of memes and jokes on the internet.

Grover, who has been engaged in a legal battle with the BharatPe board, resigned as its managing director days after services of his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, as head of controls were terminated on allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Here is how social media reacted to Ashneer Grover’s resignation:

Grover's resignation comes after Moneycontrol reported on February 27 that his emergency arbitration plea challenging the firm's decision to conduct a governance review had been rejected by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

In a hard-hitting message to the investors of the company in his resignation letter, Grover said, “The fundamental fact is that all of you as investors are so far removed from reality that you’ve forgotten what real businesses look like and have no appreciation for what it took to run this enterprise day in and day out. Your outlook towards BharatPe has been limited to the small window on your Zoom Meetings application, far removed from the sweat of the brow that goes into making BharatPe the business leader that it is.”

Grover was the mostpopular “shark” or judge on start-up reality television show “Shark Tank India”, He punchlines and comments on the show gave fodder to memes on social media.

He has often made scathing remarks on the show. On one occasion, he told a contestant that he had never seen a product as disgusting as the one he was pitching. One of Grover’s line from the show – “yeh sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocricy)” –- is the one most visible in memes.