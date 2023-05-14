Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe chairman again with a game of 'Ranjish': 'All FIRed up for this'

Ashneer Grover even designed the currency for the fictional game based on BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Ousted BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Sunday took a swipe at the company's chairman Rajnish Kumar again just two days after his last attack when Grover claimed that the fintech firm is a $3 billion write-off, value destroyed by Kumar.

This also comes after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR against Grover and family for misappropriation of funds worth Rs 88 crore.

"After the stupendous success of Doglapan - The Book, I am now creating: Doglapan - The Board (err bored) Game. A game of corporate ‘Ranjish’!" Ashneer Grover tweeted. "It’s a combination of Chess and Monopoly. It’ll be an ode to the number 81 (get the reference huh huh ?)". The former Shark Tank India judge was referring to the media reports that put the valuation of the alleged fintech fraud at Rs 81 crore.

"It’ll be played on 9x9 grid (81 squares). It’ll be priced at Rs 810. You’ll have to shout (s***-oh-yeah) before every move. Currency will be in denominations of Rs 81 crores. All FIRed up for this!" Grover added.

Speaking to Moneycontrol last week, Ashneer Grover said that BharatPe's value has been destroyed by Rajnish Kumar.

"BharatPe is not a company anymore, it's a $3 billion write-off... whose value has been destroyed by Rajnish Kumar. I have said earlier also that hiring him was my mistake," Grover said. "The company has seen zero growth in any metrics since I left BharatPe. Everyone is leaving from there. You should ask them why chief executive officer Suhail Sameer left."

Sameer, who had a falling out with Grover last year, stepped down as the CEO of BharatPe in January this year.

Since the beginning of 2022, the four-year-old company BharatPe has been embroiled in controversy after its founder was accused of using inappropriate language and threatening a Kotak Group employee for failing to secure an allotment and funding for the Nykaa IPO for himself and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

While Grover took a voluntary leave and later resigned as the company's MD, his wife, former head of controls Madhuri Jain, was fired over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

